Bursa extends gains at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon today with the key index extending gains, boosted by continuous buying activities in selected index-linked counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.59 points better at 1,692.73 from yesterday’s close of 1,688.14.

Market breadth was slightly positive with gainers outnumbering losers 355 to 349 while 348 counters were unchanged, 847 untraded and 25 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.57 billion shares worth RM1.11 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank rose seven sen to RM9.61,TNB advanced eight sen to RM13.62, Petronas Chemicals gained nine sen to RM8.51 but Public Bank slipped two sen to RM24.78.

Of actives, Bumi Armada climbed half-a-sen to 21.5 sen, FGV added two sen to RM1.03, Bina Puri shed 5.5 sen to 19 sen while PUC was flat at 10 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 40.84 points higher at 11,703.56, the FBMT 100 Index increased 40 points to 11,586.88, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 57.69 points to 11,633.14, the FBM 70 jumped 83.11 points to 13,778.54 but the FBM Ace fell 10.57 points to 4,433.21.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index rose 39.83 points to 17,557.59, the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 1.06 points to 162.34 while the Plantation Index went up 26.01 points to 7,274.52. — Bernama