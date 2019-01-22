Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.86 points weaker at 1,690.36 from Friday’s close of 1,692.22. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 ― Bursa Malaysia resumed the afternoon session lower with the key index remaining in the negative territory, weighed down by continuous profit taking in selected index-linked counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 1.86 points weaker at 1,690.36 from Friday’s close of 1,692.22.

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 492 to 276, while 332 counters were unchanged, 801 untraded and 26 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.37 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank shed five sen to RM9.50, Public Bank fell 12 sen to RM24.68, Petronas Chemicals dipped 25 sen to RM8.35 while TNB was flat at RM13.68.

Of actives, Bumi Armada earned half-a-sen to 22.5 sen but both Sapura Energy and Sumatec Resources were flat at 28.5 sen and half-a-sen, respectively while VS Industry shed one sen to 82.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 20.70 points lower at 11,683.66, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 16.11 points to 11,567.88, the FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 12.16 points to 11,615.57, the FBM 70 lost 33.25 points to 13,744.31 but the FBM Ace bagged 2.22 points to 4,471.76.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index fell 10.88 points to 17,517.37, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 1.87 points to 161.79 but the Plantation Index improved 31.14 points to 7,232.18. ― Bernama