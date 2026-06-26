IPOH, June 26 — Two people were killed while five women were injured in a two-vehicle accident near a restaurant in Tasik Raban, Lenggong, yesterday.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the accident claimed the lives of 47-year-old Zuraida Abu Bakar, a passenger in the back seat of a Honda Odyssey multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), and 41-year-old Melvindar Singh Gamum Singh, the driver of a Toyota Vios.

Sabarodzi said they received a call about the accident at 4.57 pm and dispatched a team of personnel from the Lenggong Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

“The two victims who were trapped in their vehicles were confirmed dead at the scene by health personnel,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the bodies were handed over to the police, while those injured were attended to by Health Ministry personnel. — Bernama