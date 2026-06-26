KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Six children were among 10 people injured in a three-vehicle crash along Jalan Mempaga–Raub near Kem Smart BKERP in Kampung Lebu, Bentong, today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations Mohd Salahuddin Isa said two victims suffered relatively serious injuries to their waist and legs, while two other occupants of one of the vehicles escaped unhurt.

The crash, reported at about 11am, involved a Perodua Myvi, Perodua Viva and Perodua Bezza.

Mohd Salahuddin said the victims comprised three men, three women and six children, including three girls. None was trapped in the wreckage.

“Initial treatment was provided to the injured victims before the arrival of medical personnel,” he said in a statement.

“The two victims who sustained relatively serious injuries were then handed over to the medical team to be taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Firefighters from the Karak Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by personnel from the Raub station, were dispatched to the scene, about 40 kilometres away.

They later cleared debris from the road before concluding the operation at 12.42pm.