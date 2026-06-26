KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — PAS has set its sights on becoming Johor’s Opposition rather than forming the next state government, with party president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang saying its goal in the state election is to serve as a check on the administration rather than take power.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Abdul Hadi said PAS was aiming to become “the Opposition and an adviser to the state government”, rather than form the next administration.

“We are contesting 11 state seats. Our target is to become the Opposition in Johor. To become the Opposition and advisers to the state government,” he said after delivering a morning religious lecture at Rusila Mosque in Marang today.

The Johor state election campaign officially begins tomorrow after nominations, with early voting set for July 7 and polling on July 11.

PAS is contesting 11 of the 56 state seats under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner.

Overall, the coalition is fielding candidates in 33 constituencies, with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia contesting 16 seats, Parti Rakyat India Malaysia (MIPP) five, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) one, and PAS the remaining 11.

A simple majority of 29 seats is required to form the next Johor state government.

He said PAS was confident of winning all 11 seats it is contesting, including one contested by former Johor executive councillor Mazlan Bujang.

Abdul Hadi added that, beyond electoral gains, PAS wanted the next Johor administration to remain under Malay-Muslim leadership.

“We want Johor to be governed by Malays and Muslims. We do not want it to be dominated by liberal groups and non-Muslims. Let Muslims govern Johor. That is what is important,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

The remarks come after PAS and Bersatu ended their political cooperation, although both remain part of PN and are contesting the Johor election under the coalition’s logo while running separate campaign operations.