MUAR, June 26 — Former Johor executive councillor Mazlan Bujang, once the state chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), is among 11 candidates fielded by PAS to represent Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the Johor state election.

PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar announced that the 61-year-old will contest the Kahang state seat.

Mazlan was previously the Puteri Wangsa assemblyman and was an outspoken politician in the then Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration in Johor following the 2018 general election.

He was appointed Johor Bersatu chief in 2019, succeeding former Johor menteri besar Datuk Osman Sapian. However, Mazlan left Bersatu in 2022 due to differences with the party’s state and central leadership.

Ahmad Samsuri also announced nine new faces among the 11 candidates who will contest the upcoming Johor state election.

He said the candidates comprise nine men and two women, aged between 30 and 61, who will contest seats across the state.

“A majority of the candidates come from different backgrounds and have varied work experiences.

“There are also candidates who have contested before, but are contesting in different seats this time,” he told reporters after announcing PAS’ candidates for the Johor state election at Laman Muafakat here last night.

Also present were PN information chief and Johor state election director Tan Sri Annuar Musa, and Johor PAS commissioner Datuk Mahfodz Mohamed.

On the smaller number of seats Johor PAS is contesting this time, Ahmad Samsuri said the party had taken several factors into consideration before fielding its candidates.

The PAS vice-president said the decision to contest only 11 seats was based on the suitability and potential of each constituency.

“The current situation is different from four or five years ago, when we contested 15 seats in Johor,” he said.

Ahmad Samsuri said Johor PAS would also campaign under the PN logo alongside coalition component party Bersatu.

He expressed confidence that PAS and Bersatu contesting under the same PN logo would not confuse voters.

“The two parties are not contesting against each other in the same seats, so there is no overlap or clash,” he explained.

The announcement of PAS’ candidates was held simultaneously with Bersatu’s candidate announcement in Taman Pagoh Jaya, Pagoh.

Last night, Bersatu separately announced that it will field 16 candidates under the PN banner.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have each announced that they will contest all 56 state seats in the upcoming Johor election.

Parti Bersama (Bersama) has announced that it will contest 15 seats, while the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will field candidates in four seats. Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) will contest one seat, while Parti Wawasan Negara has decided not to contest the election.

The Election Commission (EC) has set July 11 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nominations tomorrow and early voting on July 7.

PAS candidates contesting under PN: