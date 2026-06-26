KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — A research, development, innovation, commercialisation and economy (RDICE) programme worth RM185 million has been launched to strengthen Malaysia’s capabilities in advanced packaging technology.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (Mosti), in collaboration with the Academy of Sciences Malaysia (ASM) through the Malaysia Science Endowment (MSE), introduced the programme to help Malaysia achieve its target of capturing seven per cent of the global advanced packaging market.

Of the total funding, RM92 million will be provided through the MSE, with RM93 million matched by industry partners.

Mosti said the programme is one of the mission-oriented initiatives for the advanced semiconductor industry, which was approved by the National Science Council on May 11, 2026, as one of the country’s national priority missions.

“The programme brings together five Malaysian semiconductor companies to work with local universities and research institutions on integrated research and development (R&D) activities,” Mosti said in written reply on Dewan Rakyat’s webstie.

It was replying to Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim’s (PN–Kuala Terengganu) question on R&D investment details under MSE to support Malaysia’s goal of securing a seven per cent share of the global advanced packaging market.

The five participating companies are SkyeChip Bhd, Inari Technology Sdn Bhd, FusionAP Sdn Bhd, Pentamaster Instrumentation Sdn Bhd and NSW Automation Sdn Bhd, Mosti said.

“The main focus of the R&D investment is to develop Malaysia’s capabilities in advanced packaging technology and to produce a high bandwidth memory 4 (HBM4) test chip as the first proof of concept to be developed in Malaysia. — Bernama