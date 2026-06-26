KOTA BHARU, June 26 — The Kelantan branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Living Costs (KPDN) seized 1.36 tonnes of subsidised cooking oil, suspected of being diverted, in a coordinated operation in Pasir Mas on June 24.

Its director, Hanif Yusabra Yusuf, said that the seizure was carried out through Ops Tiris 4.0 (Integrated) as a result of intelligence and monitoring conducted by the Special Intelligence and Action Unit of Kelantan KPDN, in collaboration with the Marine Police Force Region Three Pengkalan Kubor branch, the Pasir Mas district police headquarters and the Pasir Mas KPDN.

He said that intelligence led the operation team to track a locally registered Perodua Alza vehicle for nearly 10 kilometres, starting from a control goods wholesaler premises in Pasir Mas.

“The vehicle was successfully stopped around 8.30 pm in Kampung Kubang Panjang, Lemal, before further inspection revealed 1,360 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil suspected to be for diversion purposes,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Hanif said the total value of the seizure was estimated at RM18,400, including the vehicle used in the activity, but the suspect driving the vehicle managed to escape into a nearby bush area during the raid.

He added that the case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possessing controlled goods with the intent to commit an offence. — Bernama