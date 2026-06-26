JOHOR BAHRU, June 26 — Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) today pledged to create 200,000 quality jobs and channel RM100 million each towards affordable housing and youth education as it unveiled its manifesto for the 16th Johor state election.

The manifesto, themed “Maju Johor, Stability Maintained, Progress Continued”, contains 63 pledges built around six Maju Johor pillars, which Johor BN chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said were based on the coalition’s four years in government and the needs of the people.

Among its flagship promises are a target of creating 200,000 quality jobs for Johoreans, a RM100 million fund to expand access to subsidised home ownership, and another RM100 million allocation to strengthen the Johor Youth Education Fund.

The coalition also pledged to introduce a rental deposit payment scheme for young people, continue first-home purchase, housewarming and rental assistance, waive first-year business licence fees for hawkers and small traders, and increase interest-free microfinancing by RM100 million.

“Alhamdulillah, four years ago, Bangsa Johor placed its trust in BN to lead this state. During that period, we worked hard and achieved much together.

“Drawing on that experience and track record, I am introducing the Johor BN Manifesto, which outlines 63 commitments based on the six Maju Johor pillars,” Onn Hafiz said in a Facebook post today.

He said the coalition also aimed to strengthen the Johor Compassionate Assistance (BKJ) programme through more targeted aid and boost the participation of Johor’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in strategic investment supply chains.

“On the economic front, we also want to boost the participation of Johor’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in strategic investment supply chains, while strengthening the Johor Youth Education Fund with a RM100 million allocation, continuing incentives for Johor students and implementing the Semarak Isya’ Programme,” he said.

Onn Hafiz said the commitments were not simply campaign promises but were backed by BN’s experience in governing the state.

“These are not merely promises. They are built on our governing experience, a proven track record and our commitment to taking Johor further forward,” he said.

He also called on Johoreans to grant BN another mandate to continue its development agenda.

“The seeds we planted are now beginning to bear fruit. Do not let Johor’s momentum for progress come to a halt halfway. We laid the foundation, we are seeing the results, and now it is time to complete what we started.

“Come, Bangsa Johor! Give BN a full mandate to continue what has already been proven for a more advanced, prosperous and harmonious Johor,” he said.

BN won 40 of Johor’s 56 state assembly seats in the 2022 election to form the state government.

Nomination day for this year’s election is tomorrow, with early voting on July 7 and polling set for July 11.