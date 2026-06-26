KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Police have arrested a homeless Myanmar national after he damaged a police vehicle by throwing bricks in front of a hotel on Jalan Hang Lekiu here, on Wednesday.

Dang Wangi district deputy police chief Supt Nuzulan Mohd Din in a statement today said the man in his 40s, was later arrested with the help of the public at 11.57 pm.

He said the man, who is believed to have mental health problems, was remanded for three days from yesterday until tomorrow.

Nuzulan said police were continuing their investigation under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)© of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama