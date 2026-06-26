SHAH ALAM, June 26 — A man died after he was believed to have collapsed while competing in a bowling tournament at a shopping centre in Kuala Selangor on Wednesday.

Kuala Selangor police chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said police received a report from the victim’s younger brother at 12.15 am yesterday after he was informed by the deceased’s friend about his brother’s condition on June 24.

“The 36-year-old victim was rushed to Tanjong Karang Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead at 10.12 pm. A physical examination of the victim’s body also revealed no elements of foul play.

“A post-mortem conducted by a forensic medical officer at Tanjong Karang Hospital concluded that the cause of death was a sudden heart attack, and the case has been classified as requiring no further action (NFA),” he said in a statement here last night.

Meanwhile, the Selangor State Sports Council (MSN Selangor), in a post on its official Facebook page, expressed its condolences to the family of the deceased, identified as Iz’aan Haris Sarengat.

“Iz’aan Haris was a participant in the 2026 Youth Tenpin Bowling Championship organised by Penggerak Belia Selangor (PeBS) Sabak Bernam. He was reported to have collapsed while competing in the tournament before being pronounced dead at Tanjong Karang Hospital,” the post stated. — Bernama