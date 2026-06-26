KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Fuel supplies across the nationwide network of Petronas petrol stations are expected to remain stable and sufficient until August, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

She said this was based on an official response received from Petronas, as reported during the weekly meeting of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN). “This network accounts for approximately 50 percent of the country’s domestic fuel requirements, supplied by Petronas through its publicly listed subsidiary, Petronas Dagangan Bhd,” she added.

Accordingly, she said that to ensure adequate national fuel supplies and coordinate the government’s efforts in addressing the global energy crisis arising from the conflict in West Asia, a Crisis Management Task Force (PPPK) has been established under MTEN.

“This task force continuously monitors the country’s fuel, petroleum, and energy supply situation, and ensures supply security in the coming months, while also controlling prices and preventing smuggling and other irregular activities.

“Efforts are also ongoing to secure crude oil supplies from exporters outside West Asia, such as those in West Africa and the Americas, subject to the suitability of crude oil grades and relevant commercial terms,” she added.

She said this in response to questions from Khairil Nizam Khirudin (PN–Jerantut) regarding Petronas’ statement that fuel supplies throughout its network of petrol stations were guaranteed only until the end of June 2026, and on the government’s contingency plans should the global energy crisis continue. — Bernama