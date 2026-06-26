KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged parties contesting the Johor state election to campaign with civility and humility, cautioning against arrogance even when promoting their achievements to voters.

According to Utusan Malaysia, Anwar said fierce contests, including the prospect of three-cornered fights, were a normal part of democracy, but stressed that campaigning should remain respectful and guided by good values.

“Whether it’s a three-cornered contest or even a six-cornered one, that’s normal in a democracy.

“The important thing is that campaigns are conducted courteously, with good morals, and that no one loses sight of themselves,” he was quoted as saying after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jameatus Solehah in Dengkil today.

The prime minister, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, said he had reminded the coalition’s election machinery not to become overconfident despite its track record.

Instead, he said PH should continue engaging voters through cooperation and moderation.

“For us in Pakatan Harapan, we will continue reaching out because we have demonstrated our performance,” he said.

“Don’t be arrogant. Don’t say, ‘Reject this person, reject that person.’ Work together.

“Malaysia is what it is today. We should adopt a more moderate approach. Try to engage with and serve as many people in our society as possible.”

Anwar’s remarks came a day before nomination day for the Johor state election, which is expected to feature several closely fought seats, including three-cornered contests involving Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

Early voting is set for July 7 and polling on July 11.