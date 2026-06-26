DENGKIL, June 26 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wants all approval processes and bureaucratic procedures at the local authority (PBT) level to be expedited and streamlined to enhance Malaysia’s global competitiveness.

To this end, he has directed the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT), together with Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, to coordinate and strengthen oversight of local authorities to ensure all processes are carried out more efficiently and effectively.

According to Anwar, differences in procedures between municipal councils and city councils have resulted in lengthy approval processes for projects such as housing and factory construction, driving up costs for applicants.

“These (regulations and procedures) sometimes differ and do not ensure efficiency or speed in implementation. For example, if someone applies for approval to build a house or factory and has to wait for months, it is exhausting and costs can increase,” he told reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Jameatus Solehah in Pekan Dengkil here today.

He said several new measures would be introduced to speed up approval processes and administrative procedures at the PBT level, in line with the federal government’s objectives. — Bernama

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