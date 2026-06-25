KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) have put Malaysia on the global map after securing places among the world’s top seven universities in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2026.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said USM was ranked fifth globally and UKM seventh among more than 1,600 universities assessed for their performance in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said USM also retained its top global position in SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals, highlighting Malaysian universities’ ability to lead international strategic cooperation.

“This accomplishment proves that Malaysian universities excel not only in teaching and research, but also in delivering meaningful contributions to society and the global sustainability agenda,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Zambry also congratulated the university leadership, academics, researchers, staff and students on the achievement.

“May this achievement become a driving force to strengthen the excellence of national higher education and place Malaysia as a world-class higher education hub,” he said. — Bernama