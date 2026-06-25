SHAH ALAM, June 25 — The Selangor State Education Department (JPN) has handed over the investigation into the case of a secondary school student believed to have drowned in Bangi yesterday to the relevant authorities.

The department has therefore urged all parties not to make any speculation that could disrupt the investigation process and to respect the privacy of the victim’s family.

“The Selangor JPN is coordinating assistance for the deceased’s family, while ensuring that the welfare and well-being of those affected at the school are given due attention,” it said in a statement today.

The department extended its condolences to the student’s family and hoped that they would be given strength and fortitude in facing this difficult time.

Yesterday, the media reported that a 16-year-old boy was found drowned after he was believed to have fallen into a drain near the entrance of a college in Bangi, near here.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ashrul Riezal Asbar said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.23 pm. — Bernama