JOHOR BAHRU, June 25 — Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has strongly denied allegations by former Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi that he had said the palace had ‘ordered’ the dissolution of the Johor legislative assembly.

The Menteri Besar said the dissolution was carried out following the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail, in accordance with Article 23, Second Part of the Laws of the State of Johor.

He clarified that the Menteri Besar cannot dissolve the state legislative assembly at will, as the process must strictly follow the provisions set out in the Laws of the State of Johor and only takes effect after royal consent is granted.

“I had an audience and presented the matter. After receiving consent, I announced the dissolution of the state legislative assembly to the people.”

“Obtaining royal consent is a constitutional process and in no way implies receiving instructions or political interference,” he said in a statement today.

He described any attempt to misrepresent the legitimate constitutional process as highly irresponsible, as it could create the perception that the royal institution had interfered in Johor Umno’s political decisions.

Onn Hafiz also said that while Mohd Puad has the right to leave Umno and hold differing views from the party leadership, the statement in question was very serious.

He said such remarks could touch on 3R sensitivities, particularly those involving the royal institution, and could also affect public harmony and order.

Following this development, he said Johor Umno will lodge a police report to enable investigations and further action by the authorities.

He also urged all parties to respect the royal institution, adhere to the constitution, and refrain from exploiting the institution in political disputes.

Earlier, Mohd Puad announced that he had resigned from the party with immediate effect. — Bernama