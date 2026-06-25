IPOH, June 25 — Police arrested three individuals, including a 17-year-old, after dismantling a drug trafficking syndicate involving ketamine and Erimin 5 pills worth RM120,050 in Pengkalan Tiara here on Monday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin said the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) of the Perak Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) carried out the raid at 8.45 pm after receiving intelligence on drug trafficking activities in the area.

He said the three suspects, two men and a woman aged between 17 and 43, were arrested inside the house for suspected involvement in drug-related activities.

“Among those seized were one transparent plastic pack and nine transparent plastic packets, each containing a substance suspected to be ketamine, weighing 1.001 kilogrammes (kg). Also seized were 350 aluminium foil sheets, each containing 10 pills suspected to be Erimin 5, weighing 1.1 kg,” he said in a statement last night.

Mohd Alwi said initial urine screening tests showed that one suspect tested positive for ketamine, while the other two tested negative. Investigations found that the syndicate had been operating for almost two years, and the seized drugs were believed to be intended for the local market in Perak to supply up to 3,000 drug users.

He added that the first suspect was remanded for four days until 26 June, and the third suspect for six days until 28 June, while the Ipoh Magistrates’ Court rejected the remand application for the second suspect.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 12 strokes, upon conviction. — Bernama