KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has denied claims that he issued any directive or restriction preventing the Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi from entering Felda areas.

In a brief response to Berita Harian, Ahmad Zahid said he had never instructed or obstructed Onn Hafiz from entering Felda settlements.

“I have never instructed or prevented the Johor Menteri Besar from entering Felda areas,” he said.

Onn Hafiz had previously revealed that he was allegedly prevented from entering a Felda area for a land title handover ceremony in conjunction with Johor Felda Settlers’ Day 2026 celebrations over the weekend.

The incident resulted in the programme, originally scheduled at Felda Ulu Belitong in Kluang on June 20 and 21, being relocated to Dewan Dato’ Onn in Taman Sri Lambak.

Speaking at the rescheduled land title handover ceremony, Onn Hafiz expressed disappointment, saying he had been looking forward to meeting Felda settlers.

He said it was the first time in his experience as Johor Menteri Besar that he had been barred from entering a Felda area, adding that arrangements should have been made to allow the event to proceed as planned.

However, Onn Hafiz also said he understood the situation and did not blame Felda for the difficulties in organising the handover ceremony.

Earlier on June 17, the Johor government apologised to Felda settlers following the postponement of the settlers’ day celebration, which had been scheduled to take place at Felda Ulu Belitong.

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry and Rural Development Committee chairman Datuk Zahari Sarip said the postponement was due to an instruction received by Felda Johor to cancel the event, despite preparations already being in place.

He said the state government remained committed to continuing its efforts to support and safeguard the welfare of Felda settlers.