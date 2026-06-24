PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — Domestic tourism expenditure recorded a double-digit growth of 15.8 per cent year-on-year to RM34 billion in the first quarter of 2026 (1Q 2026), according to the Bulletin of Malaysia Domestic Tourism Survey - First Quarter 2026 released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) today.

In a statement, DOSM said Malaysia’s domestic tourism maintained its growth momentum in the first three months of 2026, with total domestic visitors reaching 74.7 million, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 7.2 per cent.

The performance was further supported by a 0.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, indicating continued stability in domestic travel demand.

“The growth was driven by festive and holiday travel during the quarter, particularly during Chinese New Year and Aidilfitri, which typically stimulate higher domestic travel activity, including visits to relatives and family holidays.

“These festive periods supported stronger domestic travel demand, contributing to higher visitor movements and broader tourism activity across the country,” the statement said.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin commented that the RM34 billion in domestic tourism expenditure recorded in the first quarter of 2026 reflected not only higher travel activity but also an increase in average spending per visitor.

“On a quarter-on-quarter basis, domestic tourism expenditure rose by 4.5 per cent, signalling continued resilience in tourism-related economic activities,” he was quoted as saying.

According to DOSM, the positive performance was underpinned by growth in key high-frequency indicators, with highway traffic increasing by 1.0 per cent year-on-year, retail fuel sales rising by 8.0 per cent, and domestic air passenger arrivals expanding by 9.6 per cent, reflecting stronger domestic mobility and travel demand.

The accommodation sector also demonstrated positive performance, with revenue increasing by 15.4 per cent, in line with rising tourism demand.

Occupancy rates for four-star and three-star hotels increased to 62.9 per cent (1Q 2025: 62.4 per cent) and 70.4 per cent (1Q 2025: 69.3 per cent), respectively, indicating a growing preference for mid-range accommodation options among travellers. — Bernama