BATU PAHAT, June 24 — Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Suria Jaya here is expected to commence operations in September after the Ministry of Education (MOE) handed over the school project under a Certificate of Partial Occupation (CPO) yesterday.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek expressed appreciation to the project management team, consultants, relevant government agencies, utility providers and contractors for their commitment in ensuring the successful completion of the school project.

“God willing, the school will begin operations in September 2026. This reflects the MOE’s strong commitment to ensuring that our children continue to learn in a conducive environment and that our teachers are able to serve with a deep sense of dedication to education,” she said in a Facebook post today.

She said quality facilities would undoubtedly help guarantee a more inclusive educational environment.

“Finally! Under the Madani Government, it has been completed,” she said.

Meanwhile, in another Facebook post, Fadhlina said the MOE had also handed over the Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for the reconstruction project of dilapidated building at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Parit Nawi in Parit Jawa, Muar yesterday.

She said the project involves the reconstruction of the school’s canteen block, which had previously been declared unsafe for use, as well as the construction of covered walkways and a perimeter fence.

“I have instructed that the implementation of the project be closely monitored to ensure that it proceeds smoothly and is completed within the stipulated timeframe. God willing, the project will be fully completed by the middle of next year,” she said.

She said SK Parit Nawi is a school with a strong record in co-curricular activities, including producing a softball team that has won championship titles at both district and Johor state levels.

“May SK Parit Nawi continue to progress strongly, nurturing knowledgeable and morally upright generations in line with the school motto, Ilmu Asas Hidup,” she said. — Bernama