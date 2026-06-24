KUCHING, June 24 — The government continues to strengthen the implementation of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme by opening up opportunities for more products from local entrepreneurs to be marketed based on consumer needs and preferences in a given area.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan stated that this approach not only benefits aid recipients but also helps local entrepreneurs and retailers generate income.

“In Kuching, there are local products that are popular among the local community. We want products like these to also be available in stores participating in SARA so that entrepreneurs get a return, retailers benefit, and aid recipients enjoy a wider variety of choices,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a site visit on the implementation of SARA at a retail shop here today, he said there are more than 1,450 premises in Sarawak have joined the SARA program.

Meanwhile, he said the government’s approach is to provide targeted aid based on the recipients’ level of need, with the assistance amount determined by several criteria, including the number of dependents in a household.

“If an individual is single, the amount of aid received is different. However, when they have children and more dependents, the assistance increases because their needs also grow,” he added. — Bernama