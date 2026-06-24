KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The New Pantai Expressway Extension Project (NPE 2) will use a barrier-free toll collection system or Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) when fully completed to reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak hours.

IJM Corporation Berhad (IJM) Toll Division chief executive officer Chua Lay Hoon said the project, which is expected to be fully completed in 2029, involves a main route of 6.4 kilometres (km) or 15 km in total, including a ramp from the Pantai Dalam Toll Plaza to Jalan Istana here.

“If the MLFF has not been implemented after this project is completed, the transition to another toll system can be done with changes to the toll collection equipment without requiring major modifications,” she said at a special briefing on the NPE 2 Extension Project with the media here today.

She said the project, worth RM1.7 billion, is currently at about six per cent, which includes design and modelling work with physical work at the construction site starting last month.

Chua said the highway extension project would strengthen the integrated highway network in the Klang Valley through better connectivity between the NPE, the Sungai Besi Expressway (BESRAYA) and the proposed Istana-Kiara Expressway (LIKE) in line with the aspirations of the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Master Plan 2040.

Commenting on traffic management during the construction work, Chua said a comprehensive Traffic Management Plan (TMP) would be implemented throughout the period to ensure smooth traffic flow and safety of road users.

“Among the measures that would be implemented include real-time traffic monitoring, coordination with relevant agencies, scheduled road closures and diversions that would only be carried out during off-peak hours or at night, as well as the provision of a dedicated traffic management team.

“The safety of road users, construction workers and nearby communities remains a priority throughout the construction period while minimising disruption to highway users,” she said. — Bernama