PADAWAN, June 24 — The newly completed Puncak Borneo Acute Water Supply System has sufficient spare capacity to extend treated water supply to more villages that have yet to receive piped water, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi.

He said the RM12.6 million water treatment plant has a production capacity of six million litres of treated water per day but is currently producing about four million litres daily, leaving a surplus of two million litres a day.

“The capacity can also be increased to eight million or even 10 million litres a day if required,” he said during a working visit to the system in Kampung Bengoh here yesterday.

Julaihi said his ministry would instruct the implementing agency to extend water supply connections to villages that have yet to receive piped water if there is demand.

“We will identify all relevant villages and carry out the water supply connections immediately because the existing supply capacity is sufficient.

“Among the areas already benefiting from the project are Kampung Gerung, Kampung Karu, Kampung Gayu, Kampung Bayur, Kampung Jambu, Kampung Sigandar, Kampung Braang Payang, Kampung Serumah, Teng Bukap, Kampung Bidak, Kampung Krian, Kampung Sira and SMK Padawan,” he said.

He added that Kampung Sitang, Kampung Petag and Kampung Bangau would also be connected soon.

Julaihi said the Puncak Borneo Acute Water Supply System was built as an immediate solution by the Sarawak government following delays in implementing a federal water supply project approved in 2016.

“When the federal project failed to progress, it became an obstacle to the overall water supply system.

“Therefore, the Sarawak government decided to build this acute system using its own funds to ensure the people would not have to continue waiting,” he said.

He stressed that projects handed over to Sarawak must come with full authority and responsibility for implementation.

“We do not want to merely transfer problems or delays from one party to another,” he said.

Earlier, Julaihi visited the project site in Sabal and the Serian Water Supply Phase 2 Project in Slabi, which is being implemented under the Sarawak Water Supply Master Plan and Sarawak Water Grid System.

He said the RM260 million Serian Water Supply Phase 2 Project is among the state government’s strategic initiatives to improve water capacity and reliability in Serian Division and surrounding areas.

“The project involves the installation of trunk pipelines and related infrastructure to connect water supply from the Slabi Water Treatment Plant to areas including Serian, Balai Ringin and parts of Samarahan.”

Julaihi said the project would support the Sarawak Water Grid System by enabling water distribution between areas more efficiently and strengthening supply reliance during disruptions.

“The system will integrate several major water treatment plants, including Batu Kitang, Slabi, Engkelili, Bayai and Sri Aman, to create a more comprehensive water supply network.”

He added that the Sarawak government continues to prioritise water supply infrastructure development, with nearly RM7 billion allocated for 360 projects statewide.

“Our goal is to ensure the people enjoy a stable, sufficient and quality water supply, including those in rural and suburban areas,” he said.

Also present was Deputy Transport Minister and Mambong assemblyman Datuk Dr Jerip Susil. — The Borneo Post