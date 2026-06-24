JOHOR BAHRU, June 24 — Johor state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Puad Zarkashi hinted that he will make an important announcement on June 27, following the latest developments in the selection of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the state election.

Through a Facebook posting, the 68-year-old Umno politician claimed that there were several things that were “not right” for Johor Umno after seeing the candidates list that will be announced today.

“Today, Johor BN will announce the list of candidates that will contest in the 2026 Johor state election.

“Looking at the list of candidates, there are some things that are not right for Johor Umno.

“Therefore, I will make an important announcement on June 27. The latest developments in Johor Umno are worrying,” he said.

The date he mentioned on June 27 is also the Nomination Day for the Johor election.

Mohd Puad, who is an Umno supreme council member, also vowed not to back down on his decision.

He said that six days ago he announced that he would not defend the Rengit state seat in the upcoming state election due to his age and wanting to make way for young, trained and educated leaders.

“I insist that young, trained and educated people should be given a chance. I have shown ‘political courage’ to continue the struggle,” he said.

Johor BN is expected to announce the list of candidates for the upcoming state election at the Johor Umno office at 2.30pm.