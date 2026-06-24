TENOM, June 24 — Police are investigating a suspected bullying case involving a 10-year-old girl in a school dormitory in the district.

Tenom district police chief Supt Azmir Abdul Razak said an investigation paper was opened after a police report was received today, and the case is being investigated under Section 325 and 507B of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Preliminary investigations found the incident was believed to have happened on June 11, 2026 at a school dormitory in Tenom district. The victim was reported to have been injured and was referred to hospital for further treatment.

“Three individuals were called to the Tenom district police headquarters to assist investigations, including the perpetrators and individuals believed to be involved with recording and spreading the video of the incident. Several case evidence was also seized for investigation purposes,” he said in a statement here last night.

He also advised to not speculate or spread the bullying video as it would affect investigation and negatively impact the victim’s emotional state.

The investigation is ongoing and the investigation paper will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor for further instruction, he added. — Bernama