SUNGAI PETANI, June 24 — Police have opened two investigation papers into allegations that two residents were injured at a care centre for the elderly near here.

Kuala Muda police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said police received reports from the families of the residents and are investigating the cases under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt.

“One investigation paper has been referred to the deputy public prosecutor, while the other remains under investigation.

“Police are gathering statements and evidence to establish the actual circumstances of the incidents,” he said when contacted yesterday.

Earlier, a family member of one of the residents, who declined to be identified, said her 76-year-old mother had been staying at the care centre since December last year.

It is understood that the management informed the family the following day that the woman, who has dementia, had fallen from her bed.

The family alleged that the victim suffered bruises and other injuries, and claimed they had seen her hands and feet tied to the railings of a metal bed during visits.

A 69-year-old man who has been staying at the same care centre since Sept 2024 was also alleged to have experienced similar treatment

The nursing home operator, however, denied that residents had been abused.

The operator said family members would be informed immediately of any injuries involving residents, adding that restraints were used only for safety purposes and with the consent of family members. — Bernama