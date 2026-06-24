KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) recorded an average compliance rate of more than 96 per cent in processing claims and benefit payments for contributors last year, reflecting strong service delivery performance, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan said Perkeso introduced stricter Customer Charter standards from last year, covering all benefits under the Lindung Pekerja, Lindung Kendiri and Lindung Kasih schemes once complete documentation has been submitted.

He said a two-day processing period was set for Funeral Benefit and Temporary Disablement Benefit claims, while Permanent Disablement Benefit, Invalidity Pension, Survivor’s Pension and Dependant’s Benefit claims are processed within three days.

“For the LindungKerjaya scheme, the 2025 Customer Charter stipulates a two-day processing period for all benefits from the date complete applications are received.

“Perkeso’s overall Customer Charter performance for claims processing and benefit payments under the LINDUNG Kerjaya scheme stood at an average of 99.68 per cent,” he said in reply to Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) during Question Time.

Mohd Isam wanted to know the official processing period for Perkeso claims, compliance levels and the use of digitalisation to expedite claims for contributors.

Ramanan said Perkeso continuously enhances its operational systems through digitalisation, including the LINDUNG Faedah Perkeso portal, to improve claims processing and benefit payments.

“Perkeso has also upgraded its internal benefits processing infrastructure through the 1Best system, which has been fully implemented this year.

“In addition, the Prihatin application has been introduced to provide contributors with easier access to information on Perkeso services,” he said.

Furthermore, he said Perkeso had also established its Prihatin Squad (SPP) to provide advisory services, guidance and direct assistance to contributors, beneficiaries and insured persons to facilitate claims procedures.

Meanwhile, in reply to Mohd Isam’s supplementary question on the possibility of introducing a fast-track mechanism and better coordination between hospitals, employers and Perkeso for accident cases, Ramanan said the existing system has been strengthened through the Inspire System, which links hospitals directly with PERKESO to speed up claims processing.

“For emergency cases, procedures have been simplified and can be completed within 24 hours,” he said.

To another question from Dr Abd Ghani Ahmad (PN-Jerlun) on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to detect fraudulent claims, the minister said P employs a rigorous multi-layered assessment process to verify the authenticity of every claim.

While AI is used for preliminary screening, he said manual verification remains in place as a double-checking measure to ensure accuracy before any claim is approved, he added. — Bernama