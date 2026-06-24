KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has clarified that the new Section 42A under the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2026 is not intended to penalise isolated speeding or ordinary overtaking.

Instead, he explained that it targets illegal racing and dangerous speed trials involving competitive conduct.

“It targets racing or speed trials involving competitive conduct, challenge based speeding, reckless behaviour, or situations that clearly indicate dangerous activity.

“Each case will depend on facts, evidence, recordings, witnesses, driving patterns, and surrounding circumstances. Enforcement guidelines will be issued to ensure fair and consistent application,” he told Dewan Rakyat in his winding-up speech today.

He was responding to concerns raised by Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah Wee Tse over the breadth of the definition of “racing”.

Loke also confirmed that Section 42A applies broadly to all motor vehicles, including cars and high-performance luxury vehicles, not only motorcycles.

Racing endangers other road users

Citing incidents such as those in Simpang Renggam, he said illegal racing is not confined to motorcycle street culture but can also involve powerful cars, posing serious risks to other road users.

He stressed that enforcement would be guided by behaviour and level of risk, rather than the type or value of the vehicle involved.

On penalties, Loke said the framework is designed to balance deterrence, proportionality and alignment with existing provisions under the Road Transport Act 1987.

“For first offences, fines and imprisonment allow the courts discretion based on severity, while repeat offences carry heavier penalties,” he said.

He added that while the government had noted calls for harsher punishments, including lifetime licence revocations, the immediate priority is to establish the offence, strengthen enforcement and assess its effectiveness before making further amendments.

On wider concerns about youth involvement in illegal racing, Loke said enforcement alone was not sufficient.

“Youth with interest in motorsports should be channelled into safe and regulated activities,” he said, adding that the ministry was open to working with relevant agencies to explore community circuits and talent development programmes.

However, he cautioned that such facilities must not be seen as permission to race on public roads, which remain strictly prohibited.

Rehab programmes under study

The minister also noted proposals for rehabilitation programmes such as national service-style schemes and community service, saying these require further study in terms of legal authority and suitability.

On parental responsibility, he said existing provisions under the Road Transport Act already allow action against those who permit unlicensed or underage driving, adding that parents and communities must play a stronger role in prevention.

Loke also clarified the distinction between Section 41, which covers causing death by dangerous driving, and Section 42A, which deals with racing offences.

He also said that the government would work with the Attorney General’s Chambers to ensure clear and robust charging provisions that avoid legal loopholes.