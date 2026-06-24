KUALA LUMPUR, 24 June — The Ministry of National Unity, through the Department of Museums Malaysia, is focusing on three strategic steps to strengthen and transform the country’s museum sector to ensure it remains relevant and competitive.

Its Minister, Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said the strategic steps include the introduction of the Museum Matching Grant to empower the development of the museum sector and the drafting of the Malaysia Museums Bill to strengthen the governance of the sector.

“In addition, the Madani Government has approved the development of the Malaysia Natural History Museum in Putrajaya, thereby realising an aspiration planned since 1989,” he said at the opening ceremony of the National-Level International Museum Day Festival 2026 at Padang Akasia, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, today.

He said the development of the natural history museum is among the strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening preservation and education related to biodiversity and Malaysia’s natural heritage.

“To date, the Natural History Museum houses a total of 76,666 specimens, comprising 73,934 zoological collections, 2,075 botanical collections, and 657 geological collections.

“These collections not only hold high scientific value but also serve as important reference sources in research, education, and national heritage conservation efforts,” he said.

Aaron said all these initiatives reflect the Madani Government’s continuous commitment to ensuring museum institutions are continuously empowered as platforms for education, heritage preservation, human capital development, and nation-building.

“In a global landscape driven by technology, artificial intelligence, and digitalisation, museum institutions must continue to adapt to current demands through more interactive delivery approaches, the use of digital technology, and more engaging learning experiences,” he said.

He said the five-day festival, which begins today under the theme ‘Museums Uniting a Divided World’, is co-organised with the Johor State Government through Johor Heritage, and is one of the main annual events in the national museum calendar.

According to him, the celebration is a significant milestone as it marks 30 years of International Museum Day celebrations in Malaysia since it was first observed in 1997.

The festival features various programmes, including museum exhibitions from within and outside the country, demonstrations, and knowledge-sharing sessions through workshops, STEM and DIY activities in collaboration with the MR D.I.Y. Foundation, competitions, cultural performances, heritage roadshows, food stalls, spiritual programmes, and the Museum Fun Walk. — Bernama