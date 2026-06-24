KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Malaysian Resources Corporation Bhd (MRCB) has secured a consent judgment against one of the defendants in its lawsuit alleging a conspiracy to cause economic damage through online posts about the demolition and redevelopment of the Shah Alam Stadium.

According to a statement, the consent judgment was entered at the Shah Alam High Court on June 22 against self-described activist Abdul Razak Ismail, one of two defendants named in the suit.

MRCB had sued Abdul Razak and blogger Murray Hunter over a series of posts published on Facebook and Hunter’s Substack platform that questioned the stadium demolition and redevelopment project.

The company alleged that the online publications amounted to economic sabotage and caused damage to MRCB.

The settlement was reached after Abdul Razak was cross-examined by MRCB’s counsel, Datuk Selva Mookiah, following which proceedings were paused and the defendant agreed to a consent judgment.

Under the terms recorded before Judicial Commissioner Shoba Rajah, Abdul Razak agreed to a permanent injunction restraining him from publishing or republishing the allegations that formed the subject of the suit.

He also undertook to remove all relevant postings within 72 hours, refrain from repeating the allegations, and not conspire with Hunter or any other parties in relation to publishing similar allegations concerning the matter.

Speaking to reporters after the proceedings, Selva said MRCB’s action against Hunter would continue.

Hunter, who Selva said is believed to be in Thailand based on media reports, is being sued in absentia and did not participate in the proceedings.

The court has fixed July 10 for submissions by the plaintiff in relation to its claim against Hunter, with judgment scheduled for July 17. Hearing dates previously set for June 23 and June 24 have been vacated.

Abdul Razak was represented by lawyer Rajesh Nagarajan.

MRCB noted that this was not the first legal dispute involving Abdul Razak over the Shah Alam Stadium project.

In 2023, he apologised to the company and agreed to retract remarks made in a press statement and on social media as part of a consent judgment in a defamation suit brought by MRCB over the same project.