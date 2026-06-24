KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm warning for Perlis, northern Kedah and Penang until 12pm today.

In a Facebook post, MetMalaysia said thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected in Perlis, as well as several areas in Kedah including Langkawi, Kubang Pasu, Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Yan, Pendang and Kuala Muda.

Penang is also affected under the warning issued at 8.55am on Wednesday (June 24).

MetMalaysia said the warning is issued when there are signs of thunderstorms with rainfall intensity exceeding 20mm per hour, either already occurring or expected to occur for more than one hour.

It added that thunderstorm warnings are short-term alerts, valid for no more than six hours for each issuance.

The current warning remains in effect until 12pm today.