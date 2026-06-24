SEPANG, June 24 — A man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to five charges of posting insulting and threatening content against several members of the Terengganu royal family via social media.

Azman Hakim Hassanuddin, 35, was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 with making and initiating the transmission of communications that were grossly offensive and threatening in nature through his X account on Feb 19.

Under four of the charges, he was accused of posting communications that were grossly offensive in nature at 2.25 pm, 4.19 pm, 4.20 pm and 4.29 pm, with the intent to annoy others.

For the remaining charge, Azman Hakim, who was unrepresented, was accused of posting a threatening communication at 3.46 pm with the intent to threaten another person.

All the postings were viewed by an investigating officer from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on Feb 20 at Menara MCMC 1 in Cyberjaya, Selangor.

The charge provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000, imprisonment for up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

Following the guilty plea, Judge Ahmad Fuad Othman ordered Azman Hakim to undergo psychiatric observation at a government hospital.

The court fixed Aug 28 for mention. — Bernama