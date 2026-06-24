ALOR GAJAH, June 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today praised the efficiency of the country’s civil service for contributing to Malaysia’s improved performance in the IMD World Competitiveness Index 2026.

He said Malaysia’s rise in the rankings had also been acknowledged by Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during his recent visit to the country.

Malaysia climbed to 15th place globally in the IMD World Competitiveness Index 2026, up eight positions from 23rd last year.

“Our performance over the past three and a half years is not because I am Prime Minister. No, it is due to the system, the civil service and the entire team, the civil servants.

“When President Serdar said, ‘You have performed so well in the World Competitiveness Index.’ I thanked him, but I know this is due to the civil service; the efficiency and service are not by me alone, but by the entire team across the country.”

Anwar said this at the meet-and-greet session with the Chief Secretary to the Government and civil servants from the southern zone at the Centre of Excellence for Engineering and Technology (CREaTE), Public Works Department, in Simpang Ampat today.

Elaborating, Anwar said that Malaysia’s achievement had drawn interest from President Serdar, who reportedly expressed interest in sending his country’s civil service team to engage with Malaysian officials to learn from their experience.

“This is his idea; he wants to send his civil service team to discuss with ours. It is a compliment, but it also shows we are moving forward,” the Prime Minister added.

The event was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, Deputy Minister of Higher Education Adam Adli Abd Halim, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz, Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Hamzah and State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad. — Bernama