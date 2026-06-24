PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — The regulatory, operational and governance framework for Malaysia’s Low Altitude Economy (LAE) ecosystem is expected to be unveiled by the fourth quarter of this year, the Transport Ministry said today.

“We hope to announce the blueprint (framework) by the end of this year,” Transport Minister Anthony Loke told reporters after launching the inaugural Low Altitude Economy Forum 2026 here.

With Malaysia’s approach towards LAE guided by a phased and coordinated roadmap, Loke said it reflects the federal government’s commitment to developing the LAE in a structured, safe and coordinated manner, while also creating an enabling environment for industry participation and investment.

He said pointed out that his ministry will be involved in the organisation of the Transport Expo Asia 2026 — from October 20 to 22 — where the event will serve as a platform to advance the LAE ecosystem including the launch of a clear roadmap for its development.

On the LAE’s economic impact, Loke said his will leave forecasting and projections to the Economy Ministry, while MOT’s role is to act as an enabler and catalyst by establishing clear guidelines and creating a conducive environment to attract and facilitate investment.

As the national civil aviation regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia has been entrusted to spearhead the development of the regulatory, operational and governance framework required to support the growth of Malaysia’s LAE ecosystem.