IPOH, June 24 — Road users can expect smoother, safer journeys soon as a major resurfacing and pothole repair project is set to begin along the heavily trafficked Jalan Lahat here.

Menglembu assemblyman Steven Chaw said the RM2.6 million project, funded through the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) allocation, will cover approximately 1.9km in each direction, bringing the total resurfacing length to nearly 4km.

He said the approved works will cover the stretch from the Falim traffic lights to the flyover area, and onwards to the traffic lights near the Jalan Leong Boon Swee junction in Little India.

“Jalan Lahat is a very important route connecting three state constituencies, namely Buntong, Tebing Tinggi and Menglembu. Thousands of motorists travelling to and from Ipoh use this road every day.

“This is good news not only for residents in the three constituencies, but also for the many road users who rely on Jalan Lahat daily,” he told a press conference at Jalan Lahat today.

Chaw said the project is scheduled to begin in July and is expected to be completed within three weeks, by August.

He said Jalan Lahat stretches about 10km to 11km, but the current project will focus on the most critical section, where road conditions have deteriorated significantly.

Chaw said concerns over the road’s condition have recently gained traction on social media, with members of the public highlighting potholes and damaged road surfaces along the route.

“One individual recently stopped his vehicle on the Jalan Lahat flyover to record a video showing a large pothole and posted it on social media to warn motorists,” he said.

He also revealed that his service centre had received reports of 20 vehicles believed to have suffered tyre punctures this month after hitting potholes along the road, prompting affected motorists to seek advice on compensation claims.

However, he noted that no major or fatal accidents had been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Ipoh city councillor Sivam Kalimuthu said the road serves schools, commercial areas and pedestrian zones, making it one of the busiest stretches in the city.

He said temporary patching works had previously been carried out using local allocations, but the repairs proved ineffective due to constant exposure to rain, hot weather and heavy vehicle traffic.

Sivam added that part of the road damage was linked to excavation works carried out by utility providers, including sewerage and piping projects, where reinstatement works had not been completed satisfactorily.

“You can still see uneven sections of road resulting from previous excavation works. Combined with heavy vehicle usage, the road condition has worsened over time, making full resurfacing necessary,” he said.

To prevent newly resurfaced roads from being damaged by future utility works, Sivam said the state government had established the Koridor Utiliti Darul Ridzuan (KUDR) unit to monitor excavation activities.

He said utility providers would be required to restore roads according to Ipoh City Council (MBI) specifications, failing which they could face fines, compounds or be ordered to carry out proper reinstatement works.

Sivam added that MBI had been appointed as the implementing agency for the project and that traffic management plans would be put in place throughout the construction period.

“We do not expect a full road closure. One lane will remain open while works are carried out, and some resurfacing activities may be conducted at night to minimise disruption to motorists,” he said.