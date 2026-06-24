KUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 — A lorry driver lost RM80,580 after falling victim to an online part-time job scam syndicate.

District police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the 35-year-old man came across an advertisement on Facebook on June 3 offering a part-time job with lucrative returns.

He said the victim, who was attracted by the offer, contacted the suspect, who introduced himself as a representative of a company via WhatsApp and Telegram.

“As part of the tasks, the victim was only required to click the ‘like’ button on product links provided by the suspect. After successfully completing several tasks, the victim received payments, which made him trust and become convinced of the legitimacy of the offer.

“However, after completing several subsequent tasks, the suspect asked the victim to make payments purportedly as management fees to withdraw profits amounting to RM400,000, which the victim was told he would receive,” he said in a statement today.

Azli said the victim made 21 transactions totalling RM80,580 to six different bank accounts between June 11 and 22, using money borrowed from friends.

“The victim realised he had been scammed after the suspect continued to pressure him into making further payments. The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” he said.

The police report was lodged at 3.28 pm yesterday, he added. — Bernama