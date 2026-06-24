SHAH ALAM, June 24 — Police have seized a total of 653.6 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis buds at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in the first six months of this year.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said this was the result of joint enforcement conducted by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and KLIA security authorities in their ongoing efforts to tighten security measures at the country’s main entry and exit points through screening operations.

“As such, what we are seeing now (the cannabis bud seizures) is the result of more serious enforcement actions. If it is not tightened, I am certain that we would not be able to achieve such seizure amounts,” he said at a press conference held at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

He said that most of the cannabis buds were brought into Malaysia from several Southeast Asian (ASEAN) countries before being flown abroad, especially Europe.

Shazeli said that during the same period, 38 individuals were arrested, with 28 already charged in court.

He added that it was difficult to determine the value of the seizures as it fluctuates for each transit and varies between syndicates.

Meanwhile, commenting on their latest crackdown at KLIA from June 17-22, Shazeli said police conducted three raids and seized cannabis buds weighing 171.6kg worth RM13.73 million and also arrested four individuals, including a Malaysian believed to be a drug mule.

The raids and drug seizures were carried out around KLIA Terminal 1, a hotel in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan, and a house in Banting, Kuala Langat, believed to have been used as a storage facility for cannabis buds.

Shazeli said police also seized a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and several foreign currencies during the operations.

He added that all four suspects have been remanded for seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama