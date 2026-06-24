KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today held separate audiences with the Chief Justice and the Commander of the Malaysian Army at Istana Negara here.

In the first audience, His Majesty granted an audience to Chief Justice Tun Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, in a meeting held at the royal palace earlier today.

Wan Ahmad Farid was appointed the 17th Chief Justice on July 28 last year.

On June 1, he was also conferred the Darjah Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM), which carries the title “Tun”, in conjunction with the official birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

In a separate engagement, the King also received an audience with Army Chief General Datuk Azhan Md Othman.

Both meetings were held at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur, on June 24.