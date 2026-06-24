KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A security guard was sentenced to eight months’ jail and fined RM50,000 by the Sessions Court in Kuching, Sarawak, today after pleading guilty to posting an offensive comment against the His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, via his Facebook account.

Judge Iris Awen Jon handed down the sentence on Raden Mohamad Norhakim Raden Ibrahim, 46, and ordered him to serve an additional two months’ jail if he fails to pay the fine, Bernama reported.

According to the charge, the accused was charged with making an offensive communication with intent to annoy others through a Facebook post on February 12 last year.

The post was later seen by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) at Tower 1, Cyberjaya, Selangor at 8.44pm on the same day.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000 or imprisonment of up to two years or both.

In delivering her decision, the judge said the offence committed could lead to negative perceptions among the public, especially as the comment was posted in the comment section of a well-known newspaper and involved the King.

“Public interest is the primary consideration of the court in this case. You must apologise to all Malaysians and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. There is no point apologising to me, the damage has already been done,” she said.

The prosecution was conducted by MCMC prosecuting officer Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri, while the accused was unrepresented.