KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Long-term plans to enhance water resource capacity, empowerment of the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) and the purpose of implementing age verification for social media accounts are among the matters scheduled for discussion at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament’s official website, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will ask the Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister to state the Government’s long term plan to enhance the Johor’s water resource capacity, including the construction of dams, water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water to meet the growing demand during Question Time.

Also, Datuk Seri Ismail Abd. Muttalib (PN-Maran) will ask the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister to state the ministry’s measures to strengthen the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) in monitoring housing price offers and packages.

He will also ask for an explanation on how effective investigations are conducted into anti-competitive practices in the housing market, including possible price-fixing or market manipulation.

Syahredzan Johan (PH-Bangi) will ask the Communications Minister about the purpose of implementing age verification for social media accounts, and how the ministry ensures that the licensed service providers are granted access only to limited and proportionate personal data attributes; and are required to delete such data once the purpose for which it was collected has been fulfilled.

The current Dewan Rakyat session will last for 16 days till July 16.