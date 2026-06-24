KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Magistrates’ Court in Seremban today ordered the Honda Jazz driver who drove dangerously, causing the deaths of three teenagers in a crash at Matahari Heights last March, to be sent to Henry Gurney School for three years.

Magistrate Nurul Azuin Mohd Talhah handed down the sentence after the young offender, now aged 18 years and nine months, pleaded guilty under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, Harian Metro reported.

In her judgment, the magistrate said the decision was made after considering the social report submitted by Welfare Department (JKM) community service order officer Faizudin Ahmad Zaini, as well as submissions from both the prosecution and defence.

The court also ordered the teenager to be placed under the supervision of a moral officer for one year after completing detention.

In addition, his mother was placed on a three-year good behaviour bond with a RM4,000 surety under Section 93(1) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

For a second charge under Section 26(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving without a licence, the teenager was fined RM2,000, in default one month’s jail.

The court also ordered the parents to pay compensation of RM2,000 to each victim’s family under Section 426A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Hafiza Ishak said the prosecution had requested that victim impact statements be read before sentencing submissions, and had recommended that the juvenile offender be sent to prison.

“However, the court decided to send the juvenile offender to Henry Gurney School as recommended by the JKM officer,” she said after proceedings, which were held behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, lawyer Johan Radzi, representing the teenager, had requested a stay on the order sending his client to Henry Gurney School due to health reasons, but it was rejected as the facility has medical services.

He said his client’s physical condition had deteriorated following the incident, with unstable back and knee conditions that made it difficult for him to stand for long periods.

Earlier, the Honda Jazz driver arrived at the Seremban Court Complex using crutches and accompanied by family members.

It was previously reported that the teenage male driver failed to stop at a red traffic light, colliding with two motorcycles coming from the left.

Two victims, Muhammad Aidil Ramdan and Muhammad Aswari Lotpi, both 16, died at the scene, while another victim, Aisar Azim, died while receiving treatment at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital on March 10 last year.