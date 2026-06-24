KUCHING, June 24 — The Ministry of Finance (MOF) is taking an open approach to considering any proposals to ensure that the Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) programme runs smoothly.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said any decision regarding the programme, including the issue of increasing quotas, would be made based on actual usage data.

“When we first started implementing the RON95 subsidy, some said the quota was insufficient. But now, after several months of implementation, we can see data from January to May this year shows that only 0.76 per cent used more than 200 litres.

“So, let the system run first and see whether it is effective or not. If there are gaps in the system, the government has no problem reviewing it (decision),” he told a media conference after attending the media briefing on the Implementation of Targeted Diesel Subsidy Reforms here today.

Also present was Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Amir Hamzah said previous experience with targeted subsidy programmes, including those for the e-hailing sector, showed that the government is always prepared to make adjustments based on actual usage data.

“When we started implementing the targeted subsidy programme for e-hailing, we received feedback that the quote given was insufficient. So, we reviewed the usage data recorded by e-hailing companies. If someone has high fuel consumption, then their quota will be increased.

“That is why e-hailing drivers now have two quota levels: 600 litres and 800 litres, and adjustments are made based on data,” he added. — Bernama