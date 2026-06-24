KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The Selangor government will direct all local councils to monitor food court pricing to ensure traders maintain reasonable rates amid ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

State local government and tourism committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the move is intended to protect consumers from unjustified price increases while ensuring traders reflect government support measures in their pricing.

According to The Star, Ng said local authorities would be instructed to monitor food court operators and traders renting premises under council management, with a focus on pricing practices and compliance with existing regulations.

He said inspections would include periodic checks by enforcement officers and local council representatives.

Ng stressed that the initiative was not meant to impose price controls, but to encourage ethical business practices and prevent excessive profiteering, particularly at premises benefiting from public support and subsidised facilities.

He added that food courts under local authorities were intended to provide affordable dining options while also supporting small and medium-sized traders.

Ng said the directive also aligned with the Selangor Resilience Strengthening Package (PPDTS), noting that rental and business development assistance had been introduced by the state to help traders manage operating costs.

He said traders receiving government support were expected to exercise greater responsibility when setting menu prices, especially as Malaysians continue to face rising living costs.

Traders found to be charging unreasonable prices may be advised to review their pricing structures and provide justification where necessary, he added.

Separately, Selangor women empowerment and welfare committee chairman Anfaal Saari said the state was increasing welfare allocations to more than RM160 million this year under its 2026 budget.

She said the allocation would fund programmes including Bantuan Kehidupan Sejahtera Selangor (Bingkas), Skim Mesra Selangor, MamaKerja and Bantuan Rahmah Insan Istimewa Selangor (BRAIS).

Anfaal said the state’s strategy under PPDTS Phases 1 and 2 balanced immediate financial relief with longer-term economic sustainability.

She also said the state had expanded eligibility for the Kita Selangor voucher programme to include more vulnerable groups, including single mothers and those recently retrenched, alongside officially recorded poor households.

Under the programme, eligible families will receive RM100 per month for six months, with RM30 million allocated in total.

On women’s economic empowerment, she said initiatives such as the Digital Usahanita programme remained open for participation, while the Resilient Women Tour continued to match job seekers with employers and support return-to-work efforts.

She added that Selangor was also developing frameworks to help senior citizens re-enter the workforce, while a proposal to extend MamaKerja support to single fathers would also be considered.

The three-day Selangor state assembly sitting concluded yesterday.