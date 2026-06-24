KULIM, June 24 — A bus driver was injured while 32 passengers escaped unhurt after the vehicle skidded along Jalan Lebuh Kulim Techno City (KTC) near here today.

Kulim district police chief Supt Syamsul Sinring said the bus, carrying 32 college students, was travelling from Taman KTC 1 towards Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) when the incident occurred at 7.30 am.

“In the incident, the bus, driven by a man in his 40s, is believed to have skidded before veering into the opposite lane.

“The injured victim was taken to Kulim Hospital, while all passengers were sent back to the college,” he said in a statement today.

Syamsul said that investigations into the incident were ongoing. — Bernama