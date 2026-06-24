KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today defended his ministry’s push to raise the penalty for traffic violations to RM500, amid some pushback from Opposition lawmakers who said the move could disproportionately penalise lower income road users.

MOT had proposed the increment as part of several amendments to the Road Transport Act tabled Monday, as Loke vowed to impose harsher penalties amid concerns over the rising cases of non-compliance and road safety.

Loke explained that the authorities can still impose a lower fine for a violation on a case-to-case basis, countering allegations that the increment would lump lesser serious offences together with more serious violations.

“Not all offences will be slapped with a RM500 compound. This is the maximum rate that takes into account the type of traffic violation, seriousness, duration of payment and implementation policy,” the minister said when winding up the second reading debates on the Amendment Bill.

“Even now we have the policy of the quicker you pay the less you’d have to. So the RM500 is not across the board.”

The ministry had touted the changes as a comprehensive overhaul of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333).

Loke said the amendments are fundamentally designed to improve road safety, digitise enforcement to curb corruption, and heavily crack down on reckless driving behaviours — specifically illegal street racing.

Loke also denied that the move was meant to raise “revenue”, saying the overarching goal is still better compliance.

“The main objective is to improve compliance. Violations like reckless driving, speeding and beating the red light are dangerous offences with serious ramifications,” he said.

The Bill gained passage after several hours of debate.