KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called for elections to be treated strictly as a contest between political parties and not to be linked in any way to the royal institution.

He said this when commenting on allegations involving Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, who was said to have made a veiled remark against the Regent of Johor (TMJ) Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim during a recent programme, Sinar Harian reported today.

Anwar said he maintained good relations and understanding with TMJ and hoped all parties would avoid escalating tensions over the issue.

“Let’s not heat up the atmosphere. He (Mohamad Sabu) gave his views. I also have very good discussions with the TMJ, very good understanding.

“So, let’s proceed. This is an election, let it be between parties. Do not involve the royal institution,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after attending the Prime Minister’s Informal Engagement Session with the Chief Secretary to the Government and civil servants from the Southern Zone at the Centre for Engineering Excellence and Technology (CREATE) hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Mohamad, when speaking at the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate announcement for the Johor state election in Bukit Gambir on Monday, said the election should be conducted fairly, allowing competition strictly between political parties without the presence of any “other party” that PH could not compete against, as it would undermine democratic practice in the country.

He said such “interference” should not be allowed to alter Malaysia’s democratic system for political or individual interests.

He added that the country’s democratic system must be preserved by allowing political parties to compete fairly, whether to form the government or play the role of opposition.