KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly said his party’s position in Perikatan Nasional (PN) was not discussed during the coalition’s emergency meeting last night.

According to Sinar Harian, Muhyiddin said the meeting at PAS’ headquarters here only focused on the membership of a new parties.

“It was not discussed,” he was quoted as saying, referring to Bersatu’s status.

The meeting comes amid tensions between Bersatu and PAS, after PAS on June 8 decided to end its political cooperation with Bersatu, although both parties remain in PN.

PN approved the applications of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air and Parti Cinta Malaysia to join the coalition last night, while seat negotiations for the Johor election are expected to continue today.

PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar reportedly said Pejuang and Parti Cinta Malaysia’s entry into PN was agreed to unanimously.