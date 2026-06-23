KOTA KINABALU, June 23 — Authorities are investigating a widely shared video allegedly showing a girl being bullied at a school hostel in Sabah’s interior district of Tenom.

Police and the Sabah Education Department have opened investigations into the 30-second video, which shows a young girl crouching and crying while another girl stands over her, gestures at her and later messes with her hair.

Tenom district police chief Supt Azmir Abdul Razak said efforts were under way to obtain further information on the incident, including recording statements from witnesses seen in the video.

Sabah Education Department director Datuk Raisin Saidin also said the department was aware of the video and was looking into the matter.

The video, which has been circulated on several social media platforms, has drawn widespread criticism, with many condemning the alleged bullying and urging authorities to act.

Public concern over the case comes amid continued attention on the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir, who died after falling from the third floor of her school hostel after allegedly being confronted by her seniors.

Her death has sparked nationwide protests, an inquest and court charges against several students for alleged bullying.

The inquest into Zara’s death is ongoing and is expected to conclude by October 23.