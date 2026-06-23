KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — The Perikatan Nasional Supreme Council (PN) last night decided to approve the applications of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Parti Cinta Malaysia (PCM) as new members of the coalition.

Apart from the announcement, PN chairman Datuk Seri Ir Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also said PN would finalise the seat distribution for the Johor state election soon.

He said for that, a meeting on the matter would be held tomorrow, which would be chaired by Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor as the PN election director.

“God willing, it will be finalised before nomination day,” he said at a press conference here tonight.

The Election Commission (EC) has set June 27 as nomination day, while July 7 is the early voting day and July 11 is the polling day. — Bernama